9-yr-old boy dies after roof collapses in Walajabad

CHENNAI: A 9-year-old boy died after the roofing for the house collapsed in Walajabad on Friday. Deceased was identified as Netaji, son of Loganathan, a silk weaver.

The family was staying in a house in Iyampettai village near Walajabad in Kancheepuram. On Thursday night, Loganathan and his wife were sleeping on the ground floor of the house and his son Netaji was sleeping on the first floor along with his grandmother Anjalai and a relative Malavika. At midnight, the cement roofing on the first floor collapsed and all three of them were stuck inside and suffered severe injuries. Neighbours managed to rescue them and they were rushed to the Kancheepuram GH, where Netaji died without responding to treatments on Friday early morning. Netaji was studying in Class 4 at a private school in the locality. Police said Anjalai and Malavika were in the ICU. The Walajabad police have registered a case and are inquiring. Police said the house is nearly 80 years old and revenue officials are also conducting an inquiry regarding the issue.