ICMR authorises Monkeypox screening centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: One of the 15 research centers for Monkeypox detection operated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) across India has been authorised to open at the Kings Institute in Guindy.

The Monkeypox screening was intensified in Chennai after four patients from 3 states, including Kerala, Telangana and Delhi tested positive. Health Minister Ma Subramanian addressed the press after inspecting the newly set up research centre for Monkeypox.

"In comparison to sending test results to research centers in Pune or Hyderabad, the research center established at the King's Institute would provide the results sooner which in turn would prove to be altruistic to the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

He added that intense screening processes are being undertaken for all foreign passengers at all four international airports in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai. The screening process is done by the Mass Fever Screening Camps set up at the International Airports. Passengers are tested for Random RT-PCR and temperature and any symptoms of Monkeypox, including lesions in the face or below the wrist.

Additionally, he stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 20,638 patients were treated for Monkeypox in 77 different countries and requested the countries to shield themselves against the virus.

"The Research Centre set up for Monkeypox would test samples of skin, lesion, urine, serum and plasma, taken from the patient would be tested. The results obtained would be confirmed by National Institute of Virology, Pune and announced by the ICMR," he added.