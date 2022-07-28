Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 59.23 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 59.23 lakh in the Chennai airport on Thursday.

Based on intelligence, three male passengers Masthan Gani, Khalandar Shajahan and Sulthan, all from Chennai, who arrived from Colombo were intercepted by the Air Custom Officers. On examination of their person, gold in paste form found concealed in their rectum was recovered, resulting in the recovery of 1.3 kg of gold worth Rs 59.23 lakh, the same was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are in progress.