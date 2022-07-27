Woman crushed to death by tipper lorry near Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old woman was killed after coming under the wheels of a tipper lorry near Madhavaram on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sneha. She lived with her husband, Yuvaraj at Bankers colony near Madhavaram milk colony. The couple has a 11-month-old child.

On Tuesday evening, the family went to Siruvapuri Murugan temple at Chinnambedu in Tiruvallur district, on their two-wheeler.

As they were returning home, they met with an accident near the Maduravoyal roundtana, police said.

A tipper lorry which was trailing the two-wheeler lost control and hit the bike. In the melee, the occupants were thrown off the vehicle. While Yuvaraj and the child survivied with minor injuries, the woman came under the wheels of the truck and was crushed to death.

Madhavaram traffic investigation wing rushed to the scene and secured the woman’s body and sent it to Government Stanley hospital for autopsy. Police booked the truck driver, Rajesh (43) of Vellore and remanded him to judicial custody.