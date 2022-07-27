Two school students killed in accident near Acharapakkam

CHENNAI: Two school students were killed in a road accident near Acharapakkam on Wednesday.

The deceased , Jegan (16) and Sanjay Raman (17) of Ammanpakkam village in Acharapakkam, were friends and were studying in Class 11 and class 12 in a government school in the locality. Police said that on Tuesday night both of them went to participate in the temple festival in the neighbourhood village. As the festival got over on Wednesday early morning, the friends were returned to their house on a bike. When they were nearing Thenpakkam village on the National Highway, they rammed a lorry which was parked on the roadside. On impact, both of them died on the spot with severe head injuries. The Acharapakkam police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination to the Maduranthagam GH and the police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the lorry driver.