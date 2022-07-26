Modi’s Chennai visit: 22K cops to be deployed; ban on drones

CHENNAI: As part of security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai, City police commissioner Shankar Jiwal has invoked a ban on flying drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Chennai skies on July 28 and 29.
Further, security will be beefed up across the city, with about 22,000 police personnel to be deployed.
Modi will be in the city on Thursday to inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad and on Friday, he will be presiding over the graduation ceremony at Anna University.
All senior police officers- additional commissioners, seven joint commissioners and 26 deputy commissioners will be overseeing the security arrangements for the two days, when the Prime Minister stays in the city.
Security will be tightened in and around the Olympiad venue, Mahabalipuram and in Anna University, police said.
Police teams have initiated checks across lodges, hotels and service apartments across the city to identify if any suspicious person has checked in to the premises in the recent past. Security has also been beefed up at all important transport hubs in the city.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android