Sasikala moves HC against court order upholding her ouster

CHENNAI: Former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s confidant and ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala had approached the Madras High Court for a direction to set aside the order of the city civil court validating the move of AIADMK General Council held in September 2017 to sack her from the party and the general secretary post.

The petition filed by Sasikala has been listed before Justice RN Manjula and the case will be heard in the second week of August.

According to Sasikala, the city civil court had passed the orders without fully hearing her arguments and the order was passed without examining the case properly.

“After the demise of AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa, I was elected as the general secretary on December 29, 2016. Since I was the general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam conducted a General Council meeting in September 2017 and removed me from the party and GS post. Since I was elected as the GS, both EPS and OPS are incompetent to remove me from the party,” Sasikala submitted through her counsel.

She further added that the creation of coordinator and joint coordinator posts in the party is against the bye-laws of AIADMK.

When she approached the city civil court challenging the move of Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, the court rejected her suit and allowed the submissions of EPS and OPS in favor of establishing the coordinator and joint coordinator positions. She also noted that the civil court could not dismiss suit at a very early stage of the filing.