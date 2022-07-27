Modi's Chennai visit: A look at his two-day itinerary

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai tomorrow to inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad. On July 29, he will attend the 42nd convocation of Anna University.
Itinerary details here:
Modi will board flight at 2:20 pm from Ahmedabad in an IAF BBJ Aircraft and is scheduled to reach Chennai Airport by 4:45 pm.
He will further travel at 5:25 pm in Mi-17 helicopter to reach the INS Adyar helipad at 5:45 pm, and will further travel by road to reach the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium by 6:00 pm.
After the inauguration of the Chess Olympiad, he would leave at 7:35 pm by road and reach Raj Bhavan at 7:50 pm, where he would halt for the night.
On Friday, he would travel by road to Anna University's convocation at 10:00 am.
He would be in Anna University from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.
Following the event, he would leave to Chennai Airport at 11:35 am by road and board a flight to Ahmedabad at 11:55 am and reach by 2:15 pm.
This would be Modi’s second visit to the city after the DMK came to power last year. He visited Chennai on May 26 this year to lay the foundation for various developmental projects worth Rs 31,400 crore.
All senior police officers- additional commissioners, seven joint commissioners and 26 deputy commissioners will be overseeing the security arrangements for the two days, when he stays in the city.
Police teams have initiated checks across lodges, hotels and service apartments across the city to identify if any suspicious person has checked in to the premises in the recent past. Security has also been beefed up at all important transport hubs in the city.
