Modi's Chennai visit: A look at his two-day itinerary

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai tomorrow to inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad. On July 29, he will attend the 42nd convocation of Anna University.

Itinerary details here:

Modi will board flight at 2:20 pm from Ahmedabad in an IAF BBJ Aircraft and is scheduled to reach Chennai Airport by 4:45 pm.

He will further travel at 5:25 pm in Mi-17 helicopter to reach the INS Adyar helipad at 5:45 pm, and will further travel by road to reach the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium by 6:00 pm.