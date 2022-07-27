In nationwide rejig, Chennai Airport Customs gets new head

CHENNAI: Amid nationwide rejig of 99 senior Customs and GST officials, the Central Government has shifted out Chennai airport and Air Cargo Customs chief and brought in a new officer to head the wing KR Uday Bhaskar principal commissioner, Chennai airport and Air Cargo Customs, has been transferred and posted as Director General, National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics, Delhi.

M Mathew Jolly, DG GST Intelligence, Kochi has been appointed as the new principal commissioner at Chennai airport.

Madur Sreedhar Reddy, Principal Commissioner, Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Chennai has been asked to take charge as principal commissioner, Chennai III Customs.

Besides, PVN Suresh Babu, commissioner, Mumbai Customs, Import, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, CESTAT, Chennai.

Shafat Ahmad Usmani, Commissioner, Chennai II Customs, has been transferred and posted as DG GST Intelligence, Mumbai.

Sudha Koka, Commissioner, Chennai south GST and Central Excise has been transferred and posted at Salem GST and Central Excise.

MG Thamizh Valavan, Commissioner, CBIC, has been shifted and posted as Commissioner, Chennai of GST and Central Excise.

B Yamuna Devi, Commissioner, Appeal II, Chennai Customs has been asked take charge as Commissioner in Trupati GST and Central Excise while Kunduru SVV Prasad, Commissioner, DG, NACIN, Chennai has been asked to take charge as Commissioner, Chennai II Customs.