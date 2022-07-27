Fruit prices up by 10 % as rain hits arrival at Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Prices of fruits increased by 10 per cent as rain hit arrival at Koyambedu wholesale market. Traders said that after the Tamil month Aadi ends, the supply will normalise in the city. However, if it continues to rain in the neighbouring states, the supply will be affected again.

"Currently, we are receiving around 150 vehicles of fruits daily it is expected to gradually increase from next month. Until then, the prices will remain stable or marginally increase. With temple festivals happening in the city, fruits such as guava, apple and sweet lemons witness brisk sale," said Ramesh, a wholesale trader at Koyambedu fruit market.

The market started receiving Indian apples recently, where arrivals will continue for the next four months. Apples with 28 kgs boxes are sold for Rs 3,000 - Rs 3,500, and is expected to decrease after 10 days as adequate supply will be received. Other fruits, including guava, are sold for Rs 150 - Rs 250 (12 kg), grapes Rs 80 per kg, pineapple Rs 35 - Rs 40 per kg, and sweet lemon Rs 25 - Rs 35 per kg.

Traders worry that the sale has impacted badly this summer due to sudden rainfall in the State. They are forced to dump a large quantity of fruits.

"Even though there is a dull sale during the festival seasons, we hoped the situation would improve in the summer months. But we were severely impacted this year without proper sale in the market due to the climate change," said R Kumaran, another trader at the market.