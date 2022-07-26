Upset over wife leaving him, cop kills self near Avadi

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old police constable killed self at his residence in Kovilpadhagai near Avadi, allegedly upset over his wife leaving home after a fight with him. The deceased was identified as Thirunavukkarasu, who was attached to the Kodungaiyur police. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Police sources said that Thirunavukkarasu’s wife left home, after a quarrel with him, to her parents’ house in Purasawalkam and was staying there. Upset over this, on Monday night, he died by suicide. Police recovered his body and moved it to the Kilpauk medical college and hospital for autopsy. Further investigations are on.