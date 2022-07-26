Stalin inaugurates Cognizant's new Chennai facility

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated Cognizant India's new Chennai facility designed for hybrid work.

The work space is spread across 6 lakh sq ft with an ability to support over 5,000 associates.

Cognizant's focus on hybrid work model is reinforced in Tamil Nadu, where over 81,000 employees are employed in Chennai and Coimbatore.

Cognizant was founded in 1994 and began its operations with 50 associates. Now, with over 39 per cent women executives across the two locations, it continues to expand its talent base in the State and upskill their capabilities in digital technologies to serve global clients.

Tamil Nadu continues to be a key talent and global delivery hub for Cognizant, as per Rajesh Nambiar, CMD, Cognizant India.