HC moved against Arun Vijay’s movie Yaanai

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based litigant on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court seeking direction to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Central Board of Flim Certification to revoke the censor certificate issued to actor Arun Vijay-starrer ‘Yaanai’ and remove objectionable portions from the film. The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala admitted the Public Interest Litigation for hearing. The petitioner, N Jeobhoy Gomez, an office bearer of Tamil Nadu Fishermen Federation submitted that “The movie depicts fishermen as gangsters and smugglers involved in crimes relating to child abuse. Katchatheevu issue has also been wrongly handled,” the petitioner added. The matter has been adjourned to August 1.