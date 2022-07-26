Flame shots turn tragic at OMR resto bar: Cops register FIR

CHENNAI: After sitting on a complaint about burns and assualt incident at a resto bar on OMR for more than a week, Kannagi Nagar police has registered an FIR following media reports.

The incident happened on July 14.

Celebrating her husband’s promotion at Orange Coconut Thai Resto Bar off OMR in Thoraipakkam turned into agony for a 27-year-old HR executive, who first suffered mild burn injuries, as the bartender mishandled the flame shots.

When her husband was arguing about the management’s carelessness, a group who were drinking in the bar intervened and assaulted the husband.

After sitting on the complaint, exhibiting reluctance to file an FIR, Kannagi Nagar police within Tambaram police commissionerate limits booked the management of the resto bar for their negligence.

The the woman filed a complaint at Kannagi Nagar police station on July 15 for which a Community Service Register (CSR) was issued.

The woman’s husband, a techie, had taken his wife to the Thai resto bar in Thoraipakkam. The woman works as a HR executive at a major IT firm “The bartender insisted that he would pour the flameshot and in doing so, he poured the drink on my wife, leaving mild burn injuries on my wife’s face and neck,” the techie told DT Next.

The managers of the bar, without attending to the injured woman, remained mute spectators as a gang intervened and assaulted the husband. Police sources said that one person in the group runs a restaurant on East Coast Road.