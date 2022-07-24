Mishandled flame shots turn celebration tragic at OMR restobar

CHENNAI: Celebrating her husband’s promotion at a restobar in Thoraipakkam has turned into agony for a 27-year-old HR executive, who first suffered mild burn injuries, as the bartender mishandled the flame shots.

When her husband was arguing about the management’s carelessness, a group of men drinking in the bar intervened and assaulted the husband.

Adding to the agony is the Tambaram City police’s reluctance in filing FIR on her complaint against the management and to take action against those who assaulted her husband.

The incident happened on July 15 and the woman filed a complaint Kannagi Nagar police station the next day, for which a Community Service Register (CSR) was issued.

The woman’s husband, a techie, had taken his wife to the Thai restobar in Thoraipakkam. The woman works as a HR executive at a major IT firm “The bartender insisted that he would pour the flameshot and in doing so, he poured the drink on my wife, leaving mild burn injuries on my wife’s face and neck,” the techie told DT Next.

The managers, without attending to the injured woman, remained mute spectators as a gang intervened and assaulted the husband. Police sources said that one person in the group runs a restaurant on East Coast Road.

They filed a complaint with Kannagi Nagar police station falling under the Tambaram police Commissionerate. Till date, no FIR has been registered in the matter.

The restobar management did not respond to calls and messages from DT Next. A police official with Tambaram commissionerate said that investigations are on and action will be taken.