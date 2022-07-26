Ex-minister is blooperville’s favourite & famous resident!

CHENNAI: Politicians belong to two categories. Leaders who let their intentions known or remain guarded in their response. The other is a group of netas – the exciting loose cannons. Senior AIADMK MLA ‘Dindigul’ C Srinivasan belongs to the latter category.

Srinivasan has built a reputation for uttering bloopers in public. News consumers were offered a glimpse of this a few days ago when the party organised state-wide agitations against the EB tariff hike.

Hoping to impress his party cadre, the seasoned AIADMK leader described the death of a girl student in Kallakurichi, which triggered a massive political uproar in the State a fortnight ago, as motivated by NEET. Even a few functionaries flanking him on the dais were dumbfounded by his statement.

Even after he corrected his statement, social media warriors had a field day, debating whether it was a Freudian slip or a usual blooper.

Srinivasan has himself to blame, as it wasn’t the first time his garrulous nature had embarrassed the party. A few years ago, when the AIADMK was fighting the election in the company of PMK, Srinivasan was caught napping in the campaign. Mustering support for a PMK candidate from an open vehicle, he urged the electorate to cast their vote in the ‘Apple’ symbol.

The PMK candidate standing next to him in the open van had to prod him more than once to remind him that he was contesting in the ‘Mango’ symbol.