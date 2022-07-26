Adambakkam lake cries for attention, residents seek action

CHENNAI: Adambakkam residents have urged the State government to restore a lake in the area which is rapidly shrinking due to encroachment. Meanwhile, the residents have urged the government to swiftly safeguard the lake, take important measures for restoration and bund strengthening while also preventing sewage flow into the lake.

Speaking to DT Next, Shreeram Mahalingam, a resident of Thillai Ganga Nagar for 45 years said, “Adambakkam lake used to be 80 acres nearly five decades ago, which is currently shrunk to 8 acres. The level of encroachment on the waterbody is appalling and despite several pressures to the State department, no attention has been paid so far.”

Shreeram along with other residents and with the members of Federation of Adambakkam Welfare Association (FAWA) has been taking all steps to restore the lake since 2016. Despite roping in Arappor Iyakkam, a city-based NGO, Shreeram says the condition of the lake is only worsening.

“In 2016, we approached Arappor Iyakkam for water testing. Unfortunately, we could not move forward with the lake restoration with them, ”added Shreeram.

The residents also said that currently the area adjacent to the lake is occupied by labourers who are working for Storm Water Drain (SWD), hence this will disturb the restoration process further, worry residents.

“I am afraid illegal occupancy will become a permanent thing. If the lake is neglected, someone might encroach it and construct housing,” said another Adambakkam resident. Further, residents said that there is no clarity on the restoration from Public Works Department end. “There are claims that there is a court case pertaining to Adambakkam lake, which is preventing the State department from taking up restoration activities,” added the resident.

There were no response from PWD despite multiple attempts.