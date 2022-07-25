Man electrocuted to death while ironing clothes in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old man got electrocuted while pressing his clothes with an iron box at his residence in Tiruvottiyur on Sunday. The deceased was identified as M Babu. Police said that he works as a caterer.

Babu lived with his son, Dinesh Kumar at SP Koil 1st street in Tiruvottiyur and his wife died seven months ago.

Babu’s daughter, Sumithra, who came home to check on her father found him lying unconscious near the cot, after which she called and informed her brother.

Police were informed and the body was moved to the government hospital for autopsy. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was pressing clothes over the iron cot when he got electrocuted. Police said that there were injuries all over the body, including the back of

his head. Further investigations are on.