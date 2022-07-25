Chennai airport gets two new glass elevators

CHENNAI: Two new glass elevators have been put to use at Chennai Airport from Monday.

The glass elevators offering 360 degree views are designed to carry 20 passengers at a time and will serve three floors - the ground floor, walkalator level, and departure. These glass elevators will help the smooth movement of the passengers traveling particularly between the domestic (T-2) and international terminals (T-4).

The passengers can also use the elevator and travel to the Airport Metro through the walkalator tube. All passengers inbound and outbound can also freely move between the various levels of the T-1, T-4, and upcoming terminals (T-2, T-3).

The glass lifts will require minimal extra lighting as daylight is abundantly available and will provide the feeling of roominess inside. The high transparency will allow anyone to see through the elevator and from outside, which is also good considering the safety aspect.

Dr Sharad Kumar, Airport Director inaugurated the elevators in presence of Airport officials.