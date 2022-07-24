Stalin applauds Neeraj Chopra on winning WAC silver medal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday wished Tokyo 2020 Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra, who clinched silver medal at the prestigious World Athletics Championships 2022 with a clutch 88.13m throw on his fourth attempt in Eugene.
He tweeted, "#NeerajChopra has scripted history once again! Congratulations on becoming only the second Indian and first Indian male athlete to win a medal at #WorldAthleticsChampionships. India is proud of the consistent excellence he has been achieving on the biggest stage!" (sic)
Neeraj also became India's first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships, and second to bag a podium finish after the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003.
