Stalin applauds Neeraj Chopra on winning WAC silver medal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday wished Tokyo 2020 Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra, who clinched silver medal at the prestigious World Athletics Championships 2022 with a clutch 88.13m throw on his fourth attempt in Eugene.

He tweeted, "#NeerajChopra has scripted history once again! Congratulations on becoming only the second Indian and first Indian male athlete to win a medal at #WorldAthleticsChampionships. India is proud of the consistent excellence he has been achieving on the biggest stage!" (sic)