Lankan held with 1,746 pieces of assorted gemstones

CHENNAI: On Saturday, the Customs officials seized 8,309 carats of assorted precious gemstones worth Rs 94.34 lakh and arrested a passenger in Chennai airport on Saturday. Based on intelligence, Naimudeen, a Sri Lankan national who arrived from Colombo on Tuesday was intercepted by Chennai Air Customs Officers. While searching him, officials found that he had swallowed 56 packets of assorted gemstones contained in latex packets. On recovery, 1,746 pieces of assorted gemstones (8,309 carats) worth Rs 94.34 lakh were recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Naimudeen was arrested and further investigations under progress.