GCC uses QR codes to seize fake green plastics

CHENNAI: To curb the circulation of fake bio-degradable plastic items in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has started using smartphones to ascertain whether shops are using genuine green plastic by scanning QR codes on packages.

A Chennai Corporation official said that all sanitary inspectors have smartphones and have been asked to scan the QR codes to ascertain genuineness. “Earlier, sanitary inspectors faced difficulties in identifying fake bio-degradable plastic items as several shops use banned items. Due to this, sanitary inspectors would seize all kinds of plastic that would lead to problems,” the official added.

The official explained that manufacturers of bio-degradable plastics ought to have availed of licences and certificates from the CPCB. When the field officials scan QR codes printed on packages, it should automatically direct to the CPCB website and display certificates. “If the codes are fake, it would lead to fake websites. Such kinds of plastics are being seized,” he said.

When asked about the rampant use of one-time use plastic items, the official expressed optimism that the circulation of such items will come to an end as the Centre also banned single-use plastic. “Earlier, banned plastics would come from other states. After the Central ban, manufacturing has been stopped pan India. The circulation would end once old stocks are drained,” the official added.

The civic body has also intensified raids against one-time-use plastic items and seized more than 12.3 tonnes between June 24 and July 7. A total of 10,573 commercial establishments and shops were raided during the period. In Royapuram alone, more than 10 tonnes were seized from 607 shops. A total of Rs. 10.28 lakh was collected as penalty too. Meanwhile, the civic body is awaiting sponsors to install cloth bags vending machines similar to those already installed in Koyambedu market. “We have a machine already. But the cost of one bag is Rs 17 and the vending machine in Koyambedu gives a bag at Rs 10. We are facing Rs 7 loss this way. We are waiting for sponsors who could bear the loss,” the official said.