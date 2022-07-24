6-member panel formed to hold book fairs at all dists

CHENNAI: Keen to replicate the success of Chennai book fair in other districts as well, the School Education Department has constituted a six-member committee to organise the event. The panel is headed by the School Education Commissioner, official sources said.

The book fair in the city is an annual affair that attracts lakhs of visitors. Officials said they have been receiving requests from across the State, who are not able to attend the event, to hold similar event in their districts as well. After considering requests and suggestions from various quarters, the School Education Department has decided to allocate about Rs 5 crore to hold such exhibitions in all the districts.

Explaining the plan, an official told DT Next that the districts were categorised into three – Group A, B, and C. “The major cities like Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur and Tirunelveli fall under Group A. Each of these districts have been allocated Rs 15.5 lakh, considering that they would attract more crowd,” he said. Each district that comes under Groups B and C would receive Rs 14 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, respectively, he added.

The six-member committee would hold detailed discussions with publishers on the ways and means to organise book fairs at proper venues at each district. “The committee will also prepare a detailed schedule for the events,” the official added.

Also, detailed guidelines on holding book fairs would be prepared. “After releasing the guidelines, all the works on organising these fairs will be monitored,” he said.

The Collectors of each district would assist the committee on identifying and choosing the right venue. “The district officials will come out with a detailed plan for the publishers to set up stalls. They will also prepare a blueprint, which would include details like entry and exit points for each of the venue,” the official said.