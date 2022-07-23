Ugandan exits Chennai airport sans immigration check

CHENNAI: Chennai airport officials are now tracking down a woman passenger from Uganda, who had arrived at Chennai airport on Wednesday from Sharjah, and later leave the airport without completing the immigration checks.

The woman’s whereabouts are unknown. She had bypassed all security checking. Immigration officials has now sought the help of local police for further investigations.

The Air Arabian airlines flight from Sharjah arrived at the Chennai airport on Wednesday early morning with 186 passengers. After completing the immigration formalities for passengers, officials found that a woman from Uganda, who had travelled on the same flight, had not appeared for immigration check-up. Officials also found that her passport was left unclaimed on one of the desks at the immigration counter.

During investigation, officials found that 7 people from Uganda arrived at the city airport via Sharjah in the same flight and they were about to travel to Delhi. Six had appeared for immigration check except for a woman.

Officials tried to sort out the issue on their own, but they could not identify the woman. So, on Saturday early morning, a complaint was filed at the Chennai airport police station. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the woman with the help of CCTV.