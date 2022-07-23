School HM held under Posco Act

VELLORE: A Panchayat Union (PU) school headmaster was arrested under the Pocso Act for sexually molesting a Class 5 girl in the campus two days ago, on Saturday.

Sources said that Palvannan (55) was the headmaster of PU primary school at Machampattu village near Ambur in Pernambut panchayat union where another teacher also worked to teach the 70 odd students from nearby areas. It was said that when the students were on their way to have the noon meal, Palvannan took a Class 5 girl student to a classroom and sexually molested her.

This was accidentally seen by the victim’s relative also studying in the same school. Palvannan reportedly beat the girl. Both girls complained to their shocked parents when they returned home.

The parents then complained to the Umarabad police who registered a case and arrested Palvannan and remanded him to custody on Saturday.