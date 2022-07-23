Fire breaks out at tar distillation unit in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: Fire broke out in a tar distillation unit in Pallavaram on Saturday and no casualties were reported.

A tar distillation unit which belongs to a private firm is located in Kaul Bazar near Polichalur in Pallavaram. On Saturday, around 12.30 pm fire broke out in the unit and thick smoke surrounded the entire area. Soon, the Fire and Rescue team from Tambaram and Guindy rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Since oil was mixed in the tar the firefighters used foam and doused the fire. Following the fire accident, the residents in the neighbourhood suffered a lot since the smoke entered the households and many were suffering eye irritation and breathing problems. The Shankar Nagar police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.