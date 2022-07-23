Chennai-based businessman held for brutal assault on wife

THRISSUR: A Chennai-based businessman and his friend have been arrested here for allegedly assaulting the former’s wife in a brutal manner and raping her multiple times over the last two years, police said on Saturday. The incident came to light after the 35-year-old woman was admitted to a private hospital here on Friday night due to grave injuries suffered from the brutal assault by her husband, police said. “We came to know about the rape by his friend when we took her statement on Friday. A case of assault has been registered against the husband while a rape case has been charged against his friend,” police said. Police said a case has also been registered against the duo for attempting to record and spread the rape and assault through social media. Both men were arrested and a local court remanded them to judicial custody.