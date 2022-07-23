2-day Russian Education Fair in Chennai begins today

Students who have cleared NEET and who have a minimum of 50% marks in the relevant core subjects/degrees (40% for SC/ST and OBC students) can apply for UG and PG courses in medicine. Tamil medium students can also apply, said a statement from the organisers. There are no pre-qualifying exams like CET, IELTS, etc for admissions.

The course fee ranges from $3,500 to $6,000 per year for courses in English medium. The Russian Government Scholarship Programme offers foreign citizens the opportunity to receive free education, the statement said, adding that Indian students are earmarked 100 grants every year.

The organisers said Indian students unable to complete their higher education in medicine and engineering in Ukraine, Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics due to the war would be allowed to resume studies in Russia.

Universities participating in the fair include Moscow State University of Psychology & Education, Moscow State University of Civil Engineering (National Research University), Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, Ulyanovsk State Technical University, Ural Federal University, Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, Astrakhan State University, Orenburg State Medical University, Perm State Medical University, Mari State University, Volgograd State Medical University, Kazan State Medical University, Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, and Moscow State Regional University.