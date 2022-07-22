NEET exemption, the argument continues!

CHENNAI: The recently held National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) saw mix responses from aspirants as some were satisfied with their performance, while others found it difficult enough to doubt their eligibility in securing a medical seat.

Amidst it all, many students who spoke to this reporter said that they still hope that State receives an exemption from NEET examination.

But they did not know the status of NEET exemption bill and questioned the stance of the government on it currently.

Meanwhile, officials at the State Health Department are working on sending their questions on the proposed NEET exemption to the Union government. In such a scenario, they did not want to comment on it on the day of the examination to students or to the press.

While students and their parents were wondering if the government would have anything to say about it, scribes noted amongst themselves that the silence itself was a statement to not contradict their stand on NEET exemption.

The State government officials and Health Minister Ma Subramanian have been repeatedly stating that the State government was actively making all efforts to seek NEET exemption but any statement on the day of the examination encouraging students would be seen as supporting NEET.