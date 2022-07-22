Farmer pays Rs 7.7L for EB job, made to collect garbage in city

CHENNAI: A farmer from Villupuram, who paid Rs 7.7 lakh to two persons, including an IT wing functionary of a political party, for a job in the Electricity Board, was given a forged ID card of National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) and was asked to collect garbage for the civic body. Velachery police booked the duo and are investigating.

In 2018, A Siva (34), a high school dropout from Arakandanallur in Villupuram, was introduced to the main accused, Satish, through a friend, Viswanathan. He was told that Satish was politically connected and could get him a government job. Believing this, Siva paid Rs 2 lakh in two instalments for an Anganwadi job for his wife.

As it didn’t materialise, Siva asked him to return the money early this year. But Satish said he could get Siva an EB job instead. “He said it would cost me Rs 8 lakh and demanded Rs 7.7 lakh after a discount of Rs 30,000,” Siva said in his complaint.

After he sent Rs 2 lakh through bank transactions in May, Satish called Siva and said the job was confirmed. He then sought the remaining payment, for which Siva had to pledge his wife’s jewellery.

A meeting was set up at a restaurant in Velachery on June 10. But noticing CCTV cameras there, Satish told Siva to handover the cash on Velachery 100 Feet Road. Siva was given an ID card and uniform, and was taken to an office in Dhandeeswaram. Only after a month did Siva realise that he is being taken for a ride. “After paying Rs 7.7 lakh, I was made to collect garbage. When I questioned this, he threatened me,” Siva said in the complaint.

As Siva provided proof of transactions, Velachery police booked Satish and Viswanathan under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for cheating). Incidentally, on the day police registered the FIR, Satish attempted immolation outside the Commissioner’s office, alleging that a councillor cheated him.