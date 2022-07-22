Class 9 girl kills self after mother scolds her in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A Class 9 girl killed herself in the house in Sriperumbudur after being scolded by her mother for playing games continuously on her smartphone.

The deceased Bakkiyalakshmi (14) of Sriperumbudur was a student at a private school in the locality. Police said Bakkiyalakshmi's father passed away a few years ago and she was living with her mother Banu, who works as a teacher in the primary school. Banu used to scold Bakkiyalakshmi for not concentrating on her studies and being addicted to mobile games. On Thursday evening, Bakkiyalakshmi who returned from school went inside her room and started to play the games even without changing her school uniform. Banu, who got angry, scolded the daughter and ordered her not to play games. Police said after the incident Bakkiyalakshmi who was in tears went inside the restroom and did not come out for a long time and there was no response from knocking on the door. Soon, Banu broke open the door and found Bakkiyalakshmi hanging on the water pipeline using her dupatta. She was rushed to the Sriperumbudur GH but there the doctors declared her brought dead. The Sriperumbudur police sent the body for post-mortem examination and a case has been registered.