St Mary’s Anglo-Indian HSS celebrates 184th Annual Sports Meet

CHENNAI: St Mary’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School celebrated its 184th Annual Sports Meet on July 19 at Nehru Stadium. Chief Guest Alagesan, Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate and also the Deputy Chairman of TN State Volleyball Association, presided. The other dignitaries who shared the dais included Rev Fr Thamathiruthuvam Irudayam, Rector & Correspondent; Rev Dr Thomas M, Headmaster; Rev Fr Vincent Kabilai, administrator; Rev Fr Tharsius & Rev Fr KJ Antony, community counsellors; Rev Fr PJ Sebastian, Spiritual Director; Rev Fr Vincent Robert, former Vice-Principal; Nickolas M, Asst. Headmaster; Irudayaraj PJ, Asst. Headmaster and Satish J, PTA President. The Guest of Honour, MGM Anand Muthu, Chairman, MGM Group of Companies, and an alumnus of the school, distributed the trophies in the evening.