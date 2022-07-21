Minor girls impregnated: 4 held under Pocso in different incidents

CHENNAI: Police arrested four persons, including two minors, under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in different incidents of sexual assault on minor girls, in and around the city.

In Tiruvallur district, two minor boys, studying in a government school were arrested for impregnating their 15-year-old classmate. The girl’s parents who found that the girl was four months pregnant attempted to abort the foetus. Child welfare committee in Tiruvallur who learnt of this, alerted the police. Investigations revealed that the two boys had raped the girl early this year.

They were arrested and sent to a government home. In another incident, a 19-year-old ITI student was arrested under the Pocso for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl he was in a relationship with. She is four weeks pregnant.

In another case, Avadi police arrested a 63-year-old man for raping a 15-year-old girl. The girl, a Class 10 student had complained of stomach pain after which her parents found that she was two and half months pregnant.

After investigations, police arrested Balaraman, a daily wage worker.