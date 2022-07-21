MBA Chai Wala opens its first South Indian outlet in Chennai

CHENNAI: After failing CAT thrice and losing all hopes of getting a degree in MBA, Prafull Billore founded MBA Chai Wala in 2017. The venture which began with an investment of Rs 8000, a loan Prafull took from his father, today has 43 outlets in India. MBA Chai Wala is making itself known in the South Indian market after it launched its first outlet in the city on Wednesday.

Talking to DT Next about what the outlet has to offer to Chennai he says, “We always curate our menu in such a way that it suits the taste of locals and adds a unique twist catering to their taste. With research, our team has understood that the way tea is made in Southern regions is different from that in the North. We are going to make a tea that the South Indian palate will enjoy.”

He says other than tea, MBA Chai Wala also has a lot more stuff to offer, like snacks and quick bites.

Prafull, an angel investor with an entrepreneur development program, is working towards supporting startups and creating more jobs for people. “I want India to be able to rely on themselves and their ideas, rather than depend on someone to hand them a job,” he says.

Talking about his plans for MBA Chai Wala, he says, “I see a lot of opportunities in Chennai for growth and entrepreneurship. The city is unique, with interesting people. We will be opening another outlet in Chennai and are working on it.”