Man assaults parents, sub-inspector on patrol duty in Valasaravakkam

CHENNAI: A police sub-inspector who went to address an emergency call in SS Nagar, Valasaravakkam was assaulted by a 39-year-old man. Police sources said that sub inspector, Munusamy (38) who was on patrol duty was asked by the control room to attend to a family dispute in SS Nagar around midnight on Tuesday.

According to police, a man had assaulted his parents and pushed them outside the home and locked the house.

When the sub-inspector reached the house and was talking to the parents, the man barged outside and assaulted the policeman, taking him by surprise. The sub-inspector was pushed down the stairs.

A patrol team rushed to the scene and secured the man, identified as Saran. Police investigation revealed that the man, Saran is an alcoholic and is undergoing rehabilitation at a de-addiction centre. Since, he had a previous history of mental illness, police admitted him to a hospital. Further investigation is on.