City

Man assaults parents, sub-inspector on patrol duty in Valasaravakkam

According to police, a man had assaulted his parents and pushed them outside the home and locked the house.
Man assaults parents, sub-inspector on patrol duty in Valasaravakkam
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A police sub-inspector who went to address an emergency call in SS Nagar, Valasaravakkam was assaulted by a 39-year-old man. Police sources said that sub inspector, Munusamy (38) who was on patrol duty was asked by the control room to attend to a family dispute in SS Nagar around midnight on Tuesday.

According to police, a man had assaulted his parents and pushed them outside the home and locked the house.

When the sub-inspector reached the house and was talking to the parents, the man barged outside and assaulted the policeman, taking him by surprise. The sub-inspector was pushed down the stairs.

A patrol team rushed to the scene and secured the man, identified as Saran. Police investigation revealed that the man, Saran is an alcoholic and is undergoing rehabilitation at a de-addiction centre. Since, he had a previous history of mental illness, police admitted him to a hospital. Further investigation is on.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Valasaravakkam
man had assaulted his parents
sub-inspector

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in