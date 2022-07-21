Lorry catches fire near Chengalpattu; no casualties reported

CHENNAI: A lorry caught fire near Chengalpattu on Wednesday night. No human casualties were reported in the accident.

The lorry loaded with bricks was heading towards Kancheepuram on the Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram Road. When nearing Villiyampakkam village near Aathur the driver Magimaidas (40) of Kancheepuram noticed smoke coming from the engine side of the vehicle. Soon, he stopped the lorry and jumped down. Police said that within few minutes, the vehicle went up in flames. On information, the Chengalpattu Fire and Rescue team which rushed to the spot doused the fire. The Chengalpattu Thaluk police have registered a case and said the fire was due to a short circuit and the lorry driver suffered minor injuries when he jumped from the vehicle. Following the incident, traffic was affected for a while on the Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram Road.