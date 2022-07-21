Customs seize gold, electronic goods worth over Rs 2 cr; 4 arrested

CHENNAI: Customs officials at the Chennai airport seized gold and electronic goods worth over Rs 2 crore and arrested four passengers on Wednesday.

Based on information, two passengers who arrived from Colombo were intercepted by Customs officials at the exit and their baggage and person were searched thoroughly. On search of their person, six bundles of gold in paste form were found concealed in their rectum. On extraction, two gold ingots weighing 2.58 kg valued at Rs 1.13 crore were recovered and seized.

In another incident, two passengers who arrived from Dubai were intercepted and on the search, four bundles of gold in paste form were found concealed in their rectum. On extraction, two gold ingots weighing 1.57 kg valued at Rs 69.30 lakh were seized. Further during the search, iPhones and cigarettes valued at Rs 18.15 lakh were recovered. The same was seized under the Customs Act,1962. All four passengers were arrested and further investigation is on.