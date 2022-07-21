Caught for malpractice, Class 9 girl jumps off school building

CHENNAI: A Class 9 girl allegedly tried to kill herself by jumping from the second floor of a government school building in Mahabalipuram on Thursday.
Police sources said the girl jumped from the building after the teacher scolded her for involving in malpractice during the exam.
Gajasuba Mithra (14) of Mahabalipuram was studying in the government higher secondary school in the locality.
Police said on Thursday during the midterm examination Mithra had been allegedly involved in malpractice and the class teacher who caught Mithra red-handed scolded her and asked Mithra to bring her parents to the school.
After the incident, Mithra was dejected and did not talk to anyone. During the lunch break, she jumped from the second floor of the school building and was injured severely. Soon, the teachers rushed her to the Chengalpattu GH with help of an ambulance and was admitted to ICU. Police said Mithra's hip got fractured and she is currently undergoing treatment. The Mahabalipuram police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.
