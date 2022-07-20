TN approves 293 projects under Namakku Naame Thittam

CHENNAI: Classroom in Chennai Corporation schools will get smarter as the civic body has availed administration sanction to implement 293 projects, including 86 smart class room and school upgradation projects, under Namakku Naame Thittam (NMT).

According to Chennai Corporation data, the 293 projects will be implemented at a total cost of Rs. 21.50 Crore of which Rs. 13.75 crore is contribution from public. The 86 schools at Chennai schools will be implemented at Rs. 3.31 crore. Under smart classes project, lessons will taken using multimedia content supported by Internet.

Apart from this, the civic body will take up 71 beautification projects, 61 projects at parks and play fields.

Meanwhile, the civic body has already completed 143 projects under the Namakku Naame Thittam and 91 projects are in progress. Work orders have been issued for 256 projects while 37 projects are under tender process.

The State government has allocated Rs 300 crore for Namakku Naame Thittam under which projects will be taken up with contribution from residents and volunteers. Public should contribute at least 50 per cent of the project cost and remaining amount will be provided by the government.