Reporter's diary: Awaiting the ‘Supreme’ ruler’s visit to State

CHENNAI: The rank and file in the opposition AIADMK are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is likely to participate in the inaugural Chess Olympiad in Chennai. The workers shared that both their leaders O Paneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami have expressed their plans to personally meet Modi.

They also want to know which leader will be engaged by the PM longer during his visit. “Political decisions are taken by Amit Shah, but PM’s consent is more important. BJP being the alliance partner has a role to play in the AIADMK future,” admitted a former AIADMK MP requesting this scribe to keep him posted on the Delhi developments.