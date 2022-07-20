Reporter's diary: Awaiting the ‘Supreme’ ruler’s visit to State
CHENNAI: The rank and file in the opposition AIADMK are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is likely to participate in the inaugural Chess Olympiad in Chennai. The workers shared that both their leaders O Paneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami have expressed their plans to personally meet Modi.
They also want to know which leader will be engaged by the PM longer during his visit. “Political decisions are taken by Amit Shah, but PM’s consent is more important. BJP being the alliance partner has a role to play in the AIADMK future,” admitted a former AIADMK MP requesting this scribe to keep him posted on the Delhi developments.
A section of OPS’s supporters, who are unhappy with the party top brass and legal wing functionaries for relying on courts and legal process to resolve the issue, is also now eagerly awaiting Modi’s arrival. Rather than doing politics, the team OPS is draining more energy on filing litigations. This is how Sasikala and Dhinakaran lost steam.
AIADMK sources close with OPS opined that Modi could change the dimension of TN politics, and that they hoped the party’s internal issues could be addressed before the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. A section of AIADMK leaders, who are facing DVAC and IT raids have also reached out to their friends in the saffron party seeking audience with Modi, informed AIADMK sources said.
