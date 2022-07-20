NEET frisking: Chinmayi calls accused 'gatekeepers of patriarchy'

CHENNAI: Following arrests of five women who at the frisking duty objected to girl students wearing innerwears, singer Chinmayi commented on the arrests and called those who were arrested the 'gatekeepers of patriarchy'.

The singer-cum-dubbing artist, who vociferously advocates for gender parity, came down heavily on those arrested. She said she is unable to understand how can't women stand up to 'such draconian nonsense'.

An action was initiated by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following complaints from NEET aspirants and their parents stating they were asked to take off their innerwears as it had a metal hook to it causing the metal detector to spot it. The aspirants experienced mental agony saying they had to put their hair in front to cover their private parts.