HC orders removal of seal from Karuppar Koottam studio

CHENNAI: Justice N Sathish Kumar of Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered to remove the lock and seal from the studio used by Karuppar Koottam – a YouTube channel that was banned by the authorities for streaming video in a way hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The judge passed the order to the central crime branch on disposing of a petition filed by one Karthik, owner of the studio which is located in Chennai.

The petitioner submitted that since the police sealed the studio in 2020, it has been kept locked from 2020. “As the studio is kept locked for two years, we want to know about the materials which we left inside the studio. The investigation has been concluded in the case. I am here by giving an undertaking that the same act will not be repeated against, ” the petitioner submitted.

Recording the submissions, the judge ordered to open the seal and lock from the studio.

It could be recalled in 2020, a video on Kantha Shasti Kavasam released by Karuppar Koottam YouTube channel attracted controversy as many alleged that it hurt the sentiments of Muruga devotees and Hindus. Therefore, the Chennai police filed a case and sealed the studio.