Free computer training for women in vulnerable section at NGO

CHENNAI: To support women belonging to vulnerable sections of society to enhance employment, a multinational banking software company offered a basic computer course for women caregivers at a city-based NGO SOS Children’s Villages of India. They have also set up a computer lab worth Rs. 55 lakhs with 12 computers and a training room with a projector.

The first batch is being conducted for 15 – 20 women between the age group of 30-40 years of East Tambaram Communities. Following the successful completion of the three - month course, the women will receive guaranteed employment opportunities in the retail sector with salaries ranging between Rs.8,000 to Rs. 15,000.

“As part of the curriculum, the Basic Computer Application course will impart knowledge about the fundamentals of computers, a Windows overview, MS Office, emails, and internet. The caregivers will also be provided with a one-week skill training programme on personality development to help them perform well in interviews, decision making etc., for which a certificate will also be provided, after successful completion of the seven-days training, ” said Sugandh Priya, Director- Management Product, Temenos India Private Limited.

The basic computer application course will help these caregivers with better employability opportunities to secure sustainable incomes, allowing them to create a better future for their children. Women are the core of any family. “We are acting towards strengthening the core, helping families lead a sustainable life and ensuring that every child is brought up in a happy, healthy and safe environment, ” said Sumanta Kar, Secretary General, SOS Children’s Villages of India.