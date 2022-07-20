Depressed over arrears, Stanley college student kills self

CHENNAI: Allegedly depressed over his pending arrears, a 27-year-old student of Government Stanley medical college killed himself by consuming sleeping pills on Tuesday evening at the students hostel.

The deceased was identified as Kumaravel of Chinna Salem near Kallakurichi. Police said that Kumaravel had joined the MBBS course in 2013. He reportedly did not clear two papers during his course and was depressed over this. However, he stayed at his hometown for a few years.

Kumaravel recently wrote examinations to clear his arrears and did not do well in it too, police said. He came to college recently and stayed at a hostel room of one of his friends. Police said that he went to the bathroom and had returned semi-conscious.

His friends got alarmed and took him to the hospital. Police further added that he was overdosed on sleeping pills.

Seven wells police registered a case and are investigating.