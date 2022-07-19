Woman held for allegedly cheating people promising flats in TNUHDB

CHENNAI: Prema (43) was arrested for allegedly cheating a group of people for Rs 40 lakh by promising them to get flats in TNUHDB formerly Slum Clearance Board. Her husband Dhamodharan, who is also linked to the case, is absconding. Prema & Dhamodharan allegedly swindled the amount from more than 10 people since 2017 under the pretext of getting them houses through the TNHB. The issue came to light when the victims filed a police complaint. As per the complaint, the duo defrauded them under the pretext of getting them houses. When the houses were not delivered and the money was returned, the victims filed the complaint. Police arrested Prema based on the complaint and remanded in judicial custody on Monday.