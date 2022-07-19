Six held for two inter-linked murders near Sevvapet

CHENNAI: Six people were arrested for a murder and its revenge murder that happened in a gap of two days near Sevvapet. A special police team from Avadi arrested four people on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a man near Sevvapet on Monday. Two others were arrested for a murder on Saturday. On Monday’s incident Gokul was killed in retaliation for a murder that took place in a bar on Saturday. Gokul was murdered by Ajith, Sunil, Sathish and Venkatachalam on Monday near Sevvapet. All four were arrested. Gokul was killed in retaliation to Velu (30)’s murder. The 2 accused in Velu’s murder were arrested on Monday. Third accused Gokul was killed by Velu’s supporters.