Six held for two inter-linked murders near Sevvapet

CHENNAI: Six people were arrested for a murder and its revenge murder that happened in a gap of two days near Sevvapet. A special police team from Avadi arrested four people on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a man near Sevvapet on Monday. Two others were arrested for a murder on Saturday. On Monday’s incident Gokul was killed in retaliation for a murder that took place in a bar on Saturday. Gokul was murdered by Ajith, Sunil, Sathish and Venkatachalam on Monday near Sevvapet. All four were arrested. Gokul was killed in retaliation to Velu (30)’s murder. The 2 accused in Velu’s murder were arrested on Monday. Third accused Gokul was killed by Velu’s supporters.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android