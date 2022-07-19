Reporter's diary: Minister’s soothing words & helpful gesture
CHENNAI: The suspicious death of the Class 12 student in Kallakurichi and the violence that followed the death had thrown a bad light on the State government. However, Labour Minister CV Ganesan managed to seal the damage with his recent visit to see the victim’s family.
He handed over monetary compensation to family members, following which the latter not only calmed down but also asked protesters to not indulge in violence.
Following the suicide, Chief Minister MK Stalin immediately deputed Ganesan to visit the grieving family and to diffuse the situation immediately. The task of consoling the family was not easy for Ganesan, as people did not want money but rather justice.
There was a video circulating on social media in which people were shouting that they needed ‘needhi’ (justice) and not ‘nidhi’ (money). Despite the opposition, Ganesan managed to calm the family by giving the cheque directly to the victim’s mother. He also promised to grant her demands of a government job in the State government.
Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with criticisms on Ganesan’s approach towards the mother. But when you look past the uproar, it’s undeniable that the Minister succeeded in his task of calming blazing tempers, and also successfully handed over monetary compensation as directed by his party head, thereby earning a good name from his cabinet colleagues.
