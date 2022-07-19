Mani Ratnam tests Covid positive, admitted to hospital

CHENNAI: Six-time National-Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment, a Daily Thanthi report stated.

Mani Ratnam has been a successful director in the Tamil film industry for nearly 40 years and is currently busy with his dream project 'Ponniyin Selvan' alias Kalki's historical novel adaptation. The film stars Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Parthiban, Vikram Prabhu, and Jayam Ravi. The shooting of the film has been completed and the release work is in full swing.

Meanwhile, fans and friends of the legendary director have been sharing their prayers for the director and wishing him a speedy recovery.

The director was last seen for the grand teaser launch of 'PS-1' that happened in Chennai on July 8.