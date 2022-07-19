Man gets 3 yrs jail for fatal accident that happened 11 yrs ago

CHENNAI: Nearly 11 years after a teenager fatally knocked down a college student near Marina beach, he has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment in the case.

Ranjitha, (18) of Dharmapuri, who was studying in Lady Willingdon Institute of Advanced Study in Education was walking on Kamarajar Salai on March 1, 2011, when a bike rider hit her from behind. Ranjitha succumbed to injuries at the hospital later. The accused was riding the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner.

Anna Square traffic investigation wing registered a case of causing death due to negligence and arrested M Venkatesan, 19 of VOC, Korrukupet, who was riding the vehicle. He later came out on bail. Police filed a detailed charge sheet in the case.

After the trial the judge sentenced him for three years’ rigorous imprisonment, after 11 years. Venkatesan is now 30 years old and is driving an autorickshaw, police said.

Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal appreciated the team for their efforts to get conviction in the case.