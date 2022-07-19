Justice Kannamal retires; HC judges strength now at 57

CHENNAI: Madras High Court Judge Justice S Kannammal retired from the service on Tuesday. The High Court and Bar associations organised a farewell event for the judge who attained the superannuation in service.

With the retirement of Justice Kannammal, the total judges' strength of Madras High Court has come down to 57 from the sanctioned strength of 75. With this, the judges' vacancy of Madras HC had turned 18.

It is noted that Justice Kannammal started her stint in the judiciary in 1991 and served in Krishnagiri, Udumalaipettai, Sangagiri, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, Melur, Thanjavur, Tiruchy and Tiruchengode and later was promoted as a district judge.

In December 2020, Kannammal was elevated as an additional judge of Madras High Court and was made permanent on March 4, 2022.